For the 16th time, Brad O’Neal was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partners Conference, which honors the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.
“These financial advisors have demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events.
O’Neal has been a financial advisor in Salida since 2003.
“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” O’Neal said. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”
O’Neal’s office is at 123 F St. and can be reached at 719-539-2227.
