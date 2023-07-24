Chamber names Next Eddy Business of the Month

The Next Eddy received the July Business of the Month award from Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. The business is a fishing outfitter and guide service that contributes to the commmunity through support of outdoor recreation. From left front are Gary Buchanan, Martin Egbert, Eva Egbert, Karin Naccarato, Colin Medved, Sarah Briam, Harry Payton and Mark Moore. Back: Dave Chelf, Michael Varnum, Jason Gobin, Dan Ridenour and Kirk Bremer.