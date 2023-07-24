Chamber names Next Eddy Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently announced The Next Eddy, 129 W. First St., is the
July Business of the Month.
The Next Eddy is a full-service fly shop and guide service in downtown Salida.
The business offers rental equipment, fishing reports and a wide variety of travel apparel
and river supply.
Owners Colin Medved and Sarah Briam said the shop staff prides themselves on being friendly and inclusive to all levels of anglers. The staff are always open to questions and inquiries for what flies are working and what people can work on to master their skills.
They said The Next Eddy strives to foster the community of anglers through events such as fly-tying nights in the winter, which are a great way to meet like-minded people and create relationships that help everyone learn and get out fishing more.
The business was born out of a passion for the river, and they said they are excited to share their passion with the community.
The Next Eddy supports community endeavors such as FIBArk, Central Colorado Conservancy and Trout Unlimited.
For more information call 719-530-3024 or visit the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.