Chamber Corner – Mary Leslie Art Studo and Gallery

Mary Leslie Art Studio and Gallery, 148B E. First St., recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Leslie is a self-taught artist who specializes in animal drawings, paintings and photographs to capture their mood and personality and try to convey that to her viewers.
Leslie started her painting career in the 1980s painting murals in homes and businesses in and around Atlanta, Georgia.
That grew to a more than 15-year career painting murals across the United States.
She eventually moved from Atlanta to a small hobby farm in Madison, Georgia, where she painted the farm life that surrounded her.
In 2020 she and her husband moved themselves and their herd of horses, donkeys, dogs and a cat across country to build and settle into their new home, The Painted Raven Ranch in Westcliffe.
Her art is now making the shift to the wildlife and new scenery abundant near their new home.
Leslie also offers art lessons and paint parties for small groups or fundraisers.
To view her online art gallery, visit www.marylesliestudio.com.
For more information call 404-434-1851 or email maryleslieart@gmail.com.
