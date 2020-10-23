U.S. stocks closed up today.
The energy sector rebounded to lead the market as West Texas Intermediate crude rose while the real estate sector lagged.
Industrial tools manufacturer Snap-on gained slightly over 9 percent today on reported third-quarter earnings per share of $3.28, beating consensus estimates of $2.16, an 11 percent increase from last year’s quarter.
The Labor Department reported for the latest week that initial claims for jobless benefits fell by 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000. It is the lowest level since March.
U.S. Treasuries fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was average, with more than 800 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by almost 6-1.
Gold fell $22.40 to $1,907.10, and crude oil prices rose $.62 to $40.65 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.68 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.87 percent.
