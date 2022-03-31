After four consecutive days of gains and a 11 percent rally in the past two weeks, U.S. stocks took a breather Wednesday.
Energy prices rose and optimism around the ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine faded, leading to a more cautious market tone.
Asian markets were mostly higher but European stocks declined as consumer confidence slipped with inflation expectations jumping to the highest since records began in 1985.
WTI Oil rose to $107 after it fell below $100 Tuesday and the 10-year Treasury yield declined to 2.35 percent.
The main economic release today was the March ADP private payrolls which showed a 455,000 gain, slightly ahead of consensus gains in leisure and hospitality as activity in the services sector continues to normalize with consumers returning to their usual spending habits.
Other industries including manufacturing also saw solid gains, suggesting that the recent spike in commodity prices and geopolitical uncertainty had no significant impact hiring and employment conditions.
The ADP data comes ahead of Friday’s jobs report which is expected to show a 490,000 gain and a tick down in the unemployment rate to 3.7 percent.
While equities have rallied over the past two weeks pushing the S&P 500 out of correction territory and within 3 percent off its record high, the bond market has been signaling some caution.
A key part of the yield curve, the difference between 10-year and 2-year yields, inverted briefly for the first time since 2019.
While a negative spread is being considered a good leading indicator of recessions, this signal is not confirmed by other parts of the curve like the 10-year and 3-month yields which remains wide.
Investors should also note that real yields (after accounting for inflation) remain negative and therefore are not restrictive to growth yet, even as the fed is indicating an aggressive tightening cycle ahead.
If the inversion persists and is confirmed by other parts of the curve, it would be one warning flag among other leading indicators that we track.
From the time the yield curve inverts it has historically taken 12-18 months on average for a recession to arrive and markets have continued to rally for a while.
The economic foundation remains solid in our view, at least for this year, but as the cycle advances, we recommend an increased focus on quality and diversification across asset classes and sectors.
