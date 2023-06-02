Equities reversed Wednesday’s decline Thursday after the debt ceiling passed the House vote and now moves to the Senate ahead of the June 5 default deadline.
The bill will suspend the debt ceiling until 2025, past the U.S. presidential election, and would impose restraints on government spending.
Yet the impact on the overall U.S. economy is expected to be minimal, likely dampening growth next year by 0.1-0.2 percent.
Also helping to improve investor sentiment, European equities finished higher as inflation in the region fell more than expected with the consumer price index up 6.1 percent in May from 7 percent in April.
Elsewhere, oil prices and industrial metals rose from six-month lows, on better China manufacturing data.
Ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report today, attention turned Thursday to the U.S. jobless claims data and the ADP payrolls, both of which pointed to a still-strong labor market.
Initial jobless claims rose modestly from the prior week but came in less than expected.
Private sector employment increased by 278,000 in May, ahead of the 170,000 expected, led by hiring in leisure and hospitality.
Despite the strong job gains, wage growth decelerated according to ADP, including another decline in pay growth for job changers, an encouraging sign that wage-price spiral is not materializing even as unemployment remains historically low.
Looking at a breadth of different indicators, analysts said they think labor market conditions are easing but only gradually.
For today, consensus expects the U.S. economy to have added 195,000 jobs in May, a slight downshift from April’s 253,000 gain.
Major indexes saw diverging returns over the month of May, while oil logged its worst monthly performance since November 2021 as China growth disappointed.
An artificial intelligence-powered rally in the tech sector pushed the Nasdaq higher and helped the Standard & Poor’s 500 finish flat, outperforming international equities.
The less tech-heavy small-ap index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined, highlighting the narrow market leadership with just a handful of stocks accounting for most of this year’s gains in equities.
For the market to continue to rally, broader participation will likely be needed, according to analysts.
As the debt-ceiling crisis is likely resolved in the coming days, the focus will shift back to the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and the trajectory of the economy.
Analysts think a June pause in rate hikes is likely, but Fed officials will likely keep their options open as the economy has proven to be more resilient and inflation more persistent than expected.
Nevertheless, with market expectations now more closely aligned with the Fed’s higher-for-longer message for the remainder of the year, the risk of a major surprise in interest rate policy has lessened.
