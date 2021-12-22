U.S. equities rebounded strongly on Tuesday following a three-day decline that was driven by uncertainty surrounding the economic threat from the Omicron variant.
Indication that the administration is aiming to boost testing and vaccinations without any new lockdowns or closings helped support sentiment, as did better-than-expected earnings from Nike and Micron.
Asian markets recoded healthy gains overnight, with Chinese property developers rallying on reports of heightened policy support.
Consistent with today’s upbeat market tone, commodity prices rose with oil closing above $70, and long-term government bonds declined.
There was no major economic data today, and investors continued to assess economic risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
The CDC said that Omicron accounted for more than 73 percent of new coronavirus cases, making it the dominant strain in the U.S., and President Joe Biden announced measures to boost testing, hospital care and vaccinations.
Without any new lockdowns, we think the economic impact can be contained and the market can look through any temporary weakness as it did during the late summer delta-variant surge.
While uncertainty around the pandemic remains elevated, the consumer and corporate fundamentals remain solid, which, together with positive seasonality, might still lead to a strong finish to the year for equities.
Shares of Micron, a semiconductor company, surged 8 percent premarket, and Nike shares jumped 3 percent after both companies posted much better-than-expected earnings, a reminder that strong corporate earnings remain a key underpinning behind the S&P 500’s 23 percent return this year.
