Chamber corner – Scott Mountain Law LLC

Attorney Michael Scott of Scott Mountain Law LLC cuts the ribbon in a ceremony to celebrate the law firm’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Mark Moore, Michael Scott, Lacey Scott, Karin Naccarato and Russ Johnson. Back: Dave Chelf, Art Gentile, Michael Varnum, Hank Martin, Dan Ridenour and Heather Adams.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Scott Mountain Law LLC recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Attorneys Lacey and Michael Scott provide legal services in Central Colorado and beyond.

