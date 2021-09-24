It Is Well Consulting recently celebrated becoming a member of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owner Suzanne Musgrave has worked in the wellness industry for more than 20 years.
She is a certified worksite wellness program manager, ergonomics specialist, a certified personal trainer and has been a CPR/first aid instructor for 17 years.
Musgrave has designed, implemented and managed corporate wellness programs in Colorado Springs.
She said she believes it is essential to invest in health and well-being to enjoy a life full of joy, gratitude and satisfaction.
At It Is Well Consulting, the focus is on helping clients improve their health and teaching them tools to ensure they can maintain it.
The team offers a variety of services to help all of their clients achieve healthier habits and lifestyles.
For more information visit www.itiswellconsulting.com.
