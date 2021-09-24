It Is Well Consulting

Courtesy photo

Suzanne Musgrave prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. The chamber welcomed Musgrave’s business, It Is Well Consulting, to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Wade Harris, Musgrave, Stephanie Amend, Dave Chelf and Karin Naccarato. Middle: Ben Musgrave and Ken Leisher. Back: Mark Moore, Dave Potts, Michael Varnum and Rich Mancuso.

It Is Well Consulting recently celebrated becoming a member of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owner Suzanne Musgrave has worked in the wellness industry for more than 20 years.

She is a certified worksite wellness program manager, ergonomics specialist, a certified personal trainer and has been a CPR/first aid instructor for 17 years.

Musgrave has designed, implemented and managed corporate wellness programs in Colorado Springs.

She said she believes it is essential to invest in health and well-being to enjoy a life full of joy, gratitude and satisfaction.

At It Is Well Consulting, the focus is on helping clients improve their health and teaching them tools to ensure they can maintain it.

The team offers a variety of services to help all of their clients achieve healthier habits and lifestyles.

For more information visit www.itiswellconsulting.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.