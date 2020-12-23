Stock indexes were mixed Tuesday with the S&P 500 and Dow finishing lower while the NASDAQ and small-cap stocks moved higher.
The technology sector was the leader, while energy and communication services stocks lagged.
Interest rates moved modestly lower, as did oil prices.
Crude oil futures declined $1.17 to $46.80 a barrel. Gold futures declined $18.00 to $1,864.80 and silver futures declined $1.05 to $25.32.
Trading volume was high on Monday with more than 1.1 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield was slightly lower at 1.652 percent and the 10-year Treasury note was slightly lower at .917 percent.
