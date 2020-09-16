U.S. equities ended the day mixed with the financial sector experiencing volatility from the news that interest rates could remain at zero through 2023.
In economic news, developing Asia will experience its first recession in six decades, but is expected to rebound in 2021.
Apple held a product event, releasing a slew of new hardware and software.
Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 879,579,884.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 point to 27,994.
Gold fell $2.60 to $1,961.10 and crude oil rose $.99 to $38.25 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.43 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .67 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.