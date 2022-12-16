Equities closed notably lower on Thursday, carrying over from Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement that stoked worries over the “higher-for-longer” interest rate outlook.
Weak retail-sales figures added to the sour mood, shining additional light on the state of the economy in the wake of this year’s aggressive Fed action.
Underlying performance reflected a risk-off posture, with defensive areas like utilities and consumer staples among the leaders Thursday.
Ten-year Treasury yields moved lower along with oil prices, consistent with a more pessimistic outlook for economic growth.
Retail sales declined 0.6 percent in November compared with the month prior, a notable slowdown that signals consumer spending may finally be showing some wear and tear from higher interest rates and ongoing inflation.
Edward Jones analysts noted that this follows strong spending growth in October, so November’s drop is perhaps overstated slightly in the broader scheme.
A look under the hood showed a sharp drop in auto sales last month and an even steeper decline in building-material sales.
Neither was surprising, as higher financing costs pose the largest headwind to big-ticket purchases.
The silver lining here is that automobile and shelter (housing prices, rents) costs have exerted significant upward pressure on inflation, so the slowdown in sales in these areas offers additional evidence that inflation is poised to stay on its path of moderation.
Overall, this is consistent with analysts’ view that the lagged effects of restrictive Fed policy will produce an economic slowdown in 2023.
That said, the labor market remains quite healthy, which analysts said they believe will soften the blow for consumers and prevent a more severe economic downturn.
All eyes will remain squarely focused on Fed policy in the months ahead, as central banks attempt to quell inflation without doing too much damage to the health of the economy.
The Bank of England announced a 0.5 percent rate hike Thursday morning, matching the Fed’s hike from Wednesday and the Bank of Canada’s move earlier this month.
Analysts think we are approaching the point at which the Fed can consider pausing rate hikes, with the expectation that the Fed may raise rates by another 50 basis points (0.5 percent) or so early in 2023.
The market’s focus will then shift to how long the Fed will keep rates steady, as well as the impact that will have on economic growth in the coming year.
This will instigate bouts of market volatility as the pendulum swings between the pessimism of the Fed overtightening and the optimism of a new phase in which the Fed is no longer raising rates.
While investors can expect more market swings ahead, analysts expect better stock and bond returns to take shape in 2023, supporting the case for opportunistic year-end rebalancing and dollar-cost-averaging strategies to take advantage of this volatility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.