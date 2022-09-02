Equities, bonds and commodities were all mostly lower Thursday to start the seasonally weak month of September, though the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to finish in the green.
Hawkish central banks and heightened geopolitical uncertainties drove Thursday’s risk-off sentiment, with global equities falling to six-week lows.
U.S. indexes finished off the lows, helped by better data on the U.S. manufacturing sector.
Globally, a lockdown in the Chinese metropolis of Chengdu, which represents about 1.7 percent of Chinese gross domestic product and is the biggest city to enter lockdown since Shanghai, added to global growth concerns.
The energy, materials and technology sectors were down the most, with tech weighed by weakness in semiconductor stocks.
Commodities were under pressure, with oil down for the third day to $86, below where it was trading before the invasion of Ukraine.
Ten-year Treasury yields were higher at 3.26 percent, and the two-year yield crossed 2.50 percent for the first time since 2007.
