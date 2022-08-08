Equities bounced between positive and negative territory in a narrow range before finishing little changed Monday.

It was a quiet start to the week after last week’s gain that extended the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index’s winning streak to three weeks, lifting the index more than 8 percent during the last month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.