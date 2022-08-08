Equities bounced between positive and negative territory in a narrow range before finishing little changed Monday.
It was a quiet start to the week after last week’s gain that extended the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index’s winning streak to three weeks, lifting the index more than 8 percent during the last month.
With no major headlines driving Monday’s action, markets remained fixated on the Federal Reserve’s approach for rate hikes in the coming months.
Friday’s employment report provided a dose of optimism, as strong job growth in July signaled the economy is holding up despite the headwinds from tightening monetary policy and elevated inflation.
Small-caps outperformed, suggesting a hint of that economic optimism in Monday’s trading.
Electric-vehicle and solar stocks also saw a boost from the potential environmental spending initiatives contained in the latest bill working its way through Congress.
Interest rates were broadly lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling below the 2.8 percent level.
Edward Jones analysts expect markets to be in a bit of a holding pattern early this week ahead of the July consumer price index (CPI) report Wednesday.
The pace of headline inflation is expected to moderate below the 98 percent threshold seen in June, helped principally by the recent sharp drop in commodity prices.
While lower headline inflation will be welcomed by consumers given the needed relief on food and gasoline prices, the trend in core CPI (excluding food and energy prices) will be closely watched, as that is the measure that dictates Fed policy.
Analysts expect core inflation to trend gradually lower, though upward influence from shelter prices may temper the rate of decline in coming months.
They think we’ll need to see three or four consecutive months of notable moderation in inflation before the Fed can begin to chart a course for less restrictive policy.
This will be important for the markets as this shift by the Fed is a necessary element of a more enduring stock-market recovery.
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend, with the bill now headed to the House.
The core tenets of the package center on climate, healthcare and taxes.
Although the $700 billion bill targets spending and investment on climate and health care initiatives, the direct impact on gross domestic product is likely to be minimal.
Thus, markets will probably be most interested in the tax elements, which include a proposed 15 percent minimum corporate tax, as well as a new tax on company stock repurchases.
Analysts don’t expect this to cause a dramatic hit to corporate profit growth ahead, but they do think this could add to the margin pressures companies are already inducing due to rising labor and input costs.
While corporate earnings should grow at a decent clip in the year ahead, analysts expect some downward revisions to earnings-per-share estimates, which could be a catalyst that would disrupt the momentum in this current stock market rally.
Political and policy uncertainties heading into midterm elections may be another source of volatility later this year.
