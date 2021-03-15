Equities were mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a fresh record high, while other parts of the market pulled back as concerns over rising interest rates resurfaced.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 billion relief package Thursday and announced plans to accelerate vaccinations, both of which are poised to accelerate economic growth over the coming quarters.
The 10-year Treasury yield moved back above 1.6 percent, triggering some weakness in the Nasdaq and the technology sector, as higher rates are pressuring valuations of growth stocks. Oil and most other commodities were lower and the dollar was higher.
On the economic front, producer price inflation and consumer sentiment released signaled that confidence is rising and price pressures are slowly building as the economic reopening accelerates.
Prices paid in the production process rose in February from a year ago by the most since 2018 due to higher raw material and transportation costs. When excluding the volatile food and energy prices, producer prices rose less than expected, as service prices lagged.
Companies have indicated that they will be passing along some of these costs to their customers.
Inflation is set to rise from low levels amid stronger demand, government stimulus and easy comparisons from a year ago when prices fell during the height of the pandemic.
However, still-high unemployment, depressed rent rates, and economic slack will likely keep inflation within the Fed’s levels of tolerance.
Government stimulus and vaccines continue to underpin the broader direction of the markets.
With the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law Thursday, direct payments of up to $1,400 will start hitting Americans’ bank accounts as soon as this weekend.
Thursday, Biden set a May 1 target for broad COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, with a hope that the U.S. can begin returning to normal by Independence Day. Optimism about the reopening of the economy is fueling a rise in long-term bond yields, triggering a shift in sector leadership towards cyclical and value investments. The technology sector was under pressure Friday but finished higher for the week.
Proper diversification across asset classes and sectors can help portfolios benefit from the expected upturn in the business cycle this year, while also maintaining exposure to long-term trends caused by technological disruption.
