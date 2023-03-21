Columbine receives March Business of the Month

Columbine Manor Care Center receives the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award for March. From left are Destiny Dunham, Azriel Alloy, Kate Okada, Shirley Chamberlain, Myrandia Ingraham, Amy Deagan, Amy Gaidies, Jody Weiss, Ivy Green, Stephanie Muldor, Michael McCormick, Frank Wimberly, Anne Fontana and Rooandy Fuentes. Middle: Karin Naccarato, Joan Crisman, Taylor Madril, Jill Simonson, Dr. Vance Stack, Mark Moore, R.J. Viers, Beth Morgan, Donald Campbell, Sam Orr, Katie Vandaveer, Holly Murphy and Tina Perry-Mundy. Back: Harry Payton, Amanda Hines, Lexi Dominguez, Wade Harris, Jason Gobin, Heather Adams, Art Gentile and Gary Buchanan.

 Courtesy photo

Columbine Manor Care Center was selected as Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce March Business of the Month.  

The care center was named because of its focus on the goals and needs of each resident and patient, a press release stated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.