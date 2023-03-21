Columbine receives March Business of the Month

Columbine Manor Care Center was selected as Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce March Business of the Month.
The care center was named because of its focus on the goals and needs of each resident and patient, a press release stated.
“At Columbine Manor Care Center they believe in the preservation of dignity, self-respect and resident rights in a loving and caring environment,” the release stated.
For the nurses, the residents are their highest priority.
The facility uses a resident-centered approach to care, in which the total needs of the residents are met.
Families of residents are encouraged to become closely involved with the center in meeting the residents’ needs.
The staff at Columbine tries to create a small-town atmosphere with plenty of recreational opportunities for residents.
The center serves individuals in need of short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or post-operative recovery.
Alzheimer’s and dementia care in a secured unit, as well as in-house rehabilitation services, are also offered.
