Stocks jumped for a second day in a row Thursday as equity markets try to recover from their four-day September losing streak.
Cyclical stocks led the gains as investor worries over economic growth eased.
U.S. Treasury yields have moved higher following Federal Reserve meeting comments, even as jobless claims came in lower than expected.
Following suit, Asian and European shares are also higher despite a warning that the Chinese government is preparing for Evergrande’s collapse.
The price of crude oil was up 99 cents to $73.22 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $32 to $1,747.30 an ounce.
First-time jobless claims came in higher than expected at 351,000 last week compared with estimates of 320,000, suggesting the labor-market recovery could take longer than expected and is facing structural issues preventing workers from returning to the marketplace.
Some economists still expect hiring to be strong in fall as schools reopen and expanded unemployment benefits wind down, but the pace of hiring has thus far been sluggish. Job openings still outnumber job seekers, and companies are still reporting labor shortages as one of the biggest issues they are facing in the near term.
The Federal Reserve increased its expectations for inflation in the coming years and, as a result, moved up its timeline for expected target rate increases. The rise in inflation expectations came as it also reduced its outlook for economic growth. However, economic growth is still poised to be well above prepandemic averages at 5.9 percent.
Analysts expect growth to remain strong for the rest of this year before returning to prepandemic growth trends. Similarly, they think inflation will fall from its current heights but settle at above-average rates. The Fed has largely attributed inflation to transitory factors such as bottlenecks and shortages, but reports now indicate at least some of the shortages will be more persistent than originally thought and could take years to return to prepandemic levels of output.
