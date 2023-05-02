While not a legal requirement, title insurance is one of the most important pieces of a real estate transaction. High on the list of deadlines in a real estate contract is the Record Title Deadline. So what is title insurance, and why is it so important?

Basically, title insurance protects the property owner against any defects in the title that may become apparent, either during the purchase process or any time after the transaction has closed.

