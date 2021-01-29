Chamber corner – Salida Hemp

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Salida Hemp Company to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
Salida Hemp produces body care products from hemp like skin balms, infused oils and sports rubs.
Ed and Paula Berg and their daughter Becky Longberg have operated Salida Hemp for the last 4½ years.
When they started, however, the company was called Salida Grown and they’re focus was on farming hemp. Finding a buyer for a yield only a few acres in size proved difficult so they switched directions and started making body care products with the hemp.
“People were looking to buy hundreds of acres so we couldn’t find a buyer,” Longberg said.
For the last 2½ years, the company has been producing hemp body care products.
“My mom had trouble sleeping which is why we started with the balm,” Longberg said. “She puts it on her hands and feet and sleeps like a baby.”
Longberg said hemp is an herb like any other herb and the things it helps with, it does help. She said the balm and the sports rub are their most popular products, designed to help with achiness.
Salida Hemp uses biodynamic and organic practices to produce the hemp without pesticides or herbicides. This stimulates the plants to develop their own immunities and strengths, which are passed along and preserved in their products’ healing properties, the company said.
Longberg said they take great care how they grow their products and making sure the products they source are organic.
The products are available locally at Salida Mountain Sports, Vino Salida, King Chiropractic, Wild Horse Salon and Ramps and Alleys.
The company also attended lots of fairs and festivals and farmers’ markets before the pandemic forced most of them to get canceled last year.
For more information, people can email info@salidagreen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.