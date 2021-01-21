Equities rose to record highs Wednesday, with the S&P 500 increasing by 1.4 percent and the Dow adding 258 points, building on Tuesday’s gains, as Inauguration Day kept much of the spotlight on Washington and expectations for stimulus.
Today’s gains had a positive cyclical tone, with the communications services, consumer discretionary and technology sectors leading the way.
Ten-year yields closed at 1.09 percent, with the benchmark rate up notably from 0.92 percent to start the year, as additional stimulus has raised the outlook for inflation as well as government budget deficits.
There were no major economic releases today, leaving the focus on the policy implications of the Biden presidency. The new administration’s economic plan focuses on vaccine distribution and additional aid to households – the former representing the key catalyst for stronger Gross Domestic Product growth, while the latter should help extend the bridge across the pandemic chasm.
Equity markets have reached record highs as investors continue to look to the post-vaccine rebound in the economy.
The price of crude oil was up $.16 on Tuesday to $53.14. The spot price of gold was up 1.56 percent to $1,868.90.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading flat at 1.09 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,039,946,884 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.