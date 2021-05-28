Equities closed higher Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 posting gains and the Nasdaq near the flatline.
Jobs data released Thursday showed further improvement in the labor market and, coupled with infrastructure talks, is leading to sustained fears of rising inflation.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved above 1.6 percent. International stocks were mixed, while oil and gold traded lower.
The price of crude oil was up 62 cents or 0.94 percent at $66.83 a barrel. The spot price of gold was down $2 or -0.13 percent to $1,901.40.
Initial jobless claims beat expectations again this week, totaling just 404,000 vs. the 425,000 expected.
States that saw the largest declines in new filings included Washington, Florida and Texas.
This comes as job openings have surged to a record high as companies look to meet rising consumer demand, especially in the travel, leisure and restaurant industries. Some potential workers are still discouraged by the number of coronavirus cases and perceived job safety.
Analysts expect more workers to return to the workforce as the vaccination net is widened and hospitalization rates drop.
The Commerce Department’s initial first-quarter gross domestic product growth number of 6.4 percent has remained unchanged.
The strong first-quarter growth likely added to the spate of higher than expected inflation data released so far this year.
The long-term outlook for equities remains positive amid a positive global economic backdrop, and current spurts of inflation look to be transitory as the economy opens up.
However, there are risks to this outlook that include a misstep in monetary policy or sustained levels of higher inflation.
Analysts expect there to be volatility in the future as investors interpret quickly changing economic and financial data.
The stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.