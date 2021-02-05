Burrito X Fusion explores what a burrito can be

Larry Terrell has founded lots of restaurants over the years.
He started two national steakhouse chains, Durango’s and Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill, creating the menus and cooking procedures for them.
He also started and ran a Mexican food restaurant, Bandito’s, and a barbecue chain in Florida.
At one point, he said he had more than 50 restaurants in 18 states, from Florida to New York.
For the last 20 years, he has been living in Colorado and his newest restaurant is right here in Salida — Burrito X Fusion. Terrell started the food truck with his son, Travis, in October.
“We felt Chaffee County needed some diversity in food options,” Travis said. “I had a few of the ideas, but he’s who makes it happen.”
While several other restaurants sell burritos here, Fusion has some unique options, like a mac and cheese burrito filled with brisket, barbecue sauce and creamy macaroni and cheese.
“With burritos, you’re usually getting the same ones,” Travis said. “We think burritos can be flexible and have all types of food.”
“You don’t have to just do Mexican food in a burrito,” Larry said. “You can wrap all kinds of stuff in a tortilla and make it good.”
Burrito X Fusion offers classic burritos, like a bean and cheese burrito and a house breakfast burrito with eggs, red potatoes, green chili and cheese.
Rosa’s favorite, on the other hand, is an Italian burrito filled with chicken, lemon butter, prosciutto, Gouda, mushrooms and fresh basil.
They also offer several brisket burritos as well as barbecue sandwiches and meats.
“We had the brisket so we figured we might as well do barbecue too,” Travis said.
Larry said the barbecue is a side thing now, but they’ll put more of a focus on it this summer.
“In the summer we’ll bring in a smoker and get serious,” Larry said.
Eventually Larry said they’d like to hit other small markets on Colorado’s Western Slope, but are currently fine tuning the menu and restaurant here.
“This is our first one and we want to make it good here and then figure out what to do from here,” Larry said. “Our home base is Salida, but eventually we want to be here to Durango.”
“We feel our whole menu is unique,” Travis said. “We feel like we’re on the cutting edge of something we think we’ll be popular and we hope to be on the pioneering end.”
Burrito X Fusion is located at 645 E. U.S. 50. It opens at 8 a.m. with breakfast burritos and is open through lunch, until about 1 p.m.
People can place orders by calling 719-251-7848 and Burrito X Fusion will bring the order to your car.
Travis said a food truck is a safer option than dining in with the pandemic going on. He said they originally wanted to open Burrito X Fusion in March, but because of the pandemic they had to push the plan back.
“We feel like everyone has been super supportive and welcoming and we’re thankful where we are despite the pandemic,” Travis said.
More information and full menu at https://www.facebook.com/Burrito-X-Fusion-102188128417647
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.