Chamber Corner – Into the Ether

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomes Into the Ether to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Dave Chelf, Karin Naccarato, Jewel Janisch, Jenna Janisch, Martin Egbert and Harry Payton. Middle: Hank Martin, Elijah Wenham, Asher Janisch, Jason Janisch, Tambre Stutes and Eva Eggbert. Back: Michael Varnum, Jason Gobin, Hannah Michaels, Sam Johnson, Gary Buchanan and Mark Moore.

 

 Courtesy photo

Into the Ether, 211 F St., recently was welcomed to membership in  Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The business offers a variety of services, including Reiki healing sessions and readings (intuitive, cards or akashic records).

Custom wearable art, including  tie-dyed clothing, gemstone jewelry and handmade candles, is also available.

Owner Jenna Janisch has been a Reiki master since 2016 and has a background in psychology, philosophy and education.

For more information call 501-339-4687 or email intotheether@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.