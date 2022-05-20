Chamber Corner – Into the Ether

Into the Ether, 211 F St., recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business offers a variety of services, including Reiki healing sessions and readings (intuitive, cards or akashic records).
Custom wearable art, including tie-dyed clothing, gemstone jewelry and handmade candles, is also available.
Owner Jenna Janisch has been a Reiki master since 2016 and has a background in psychology, philosophy and education.
For more information call 501-339-4687 or email intotheether@gmail.com.
