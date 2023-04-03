Markets end an up week on a high note

Equities traded higher on Friday, capping off a positive week and extending the recent rally that has put the S&P 500 firmly back in positive territory for the year with a gain of 7 percent in the first quarter.

In response to better-than-expected inflation news, interest rates dropped Friday, part of a broader move lower for bond yields that continues to benefit the technology sector as evidenced by the nearly 17 percent year-to-date increase in the Nasdaq.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.