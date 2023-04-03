Markets end an up week on a high note

Equities traded higher on Friday, capping off a positive week and extending the recent rally that has put the S&P 500 firmly back in positive territory for the year with a gain of 7 percent in the first quarter.
In response to better-than-expected inflation news, interest rates dropped Friday, part of a broader move lower for bond yields that continues to benefit the technology sector as evidenced by the nearly 17 percent year-to-date increase in the Nasdaq.
Markets also received help from improved investor sentiment as banking-sector fears simmer from a boil.
Analysts suspect the short-term swings in equities will continue, but this week’s rally is a reminder that despite the near-term risks, markets appear to be finding some footing amid the outlook that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hikes.
Personal income and spending data for February was released Friday, revealing that while income growth remained health, household consumption moderated in February versus January.
Looking back on market performance, after strong January performance for stocks, markets pulled back in February in response to the blockbuster January jobs report and data showing inflation was falling at a slow pace.
Friday’s consumer data align to that narrative with incomes supported by a still-tight labor market while spending was dented by ongoing inflation challenges as well as lower sentiment in reaction to the pullback in the financial markets.
Also out on Friday was the latest read on the core personal consumption expenditure deflator – an alternate measure of inflation that the Fed pays close attention to.
The news here was generally positive, showing that the pace of inflation moderated materially in February compared with January.
This measure is still consistent with core inflation running at about 4.5 percent.
However, it signals that progress is being made and supports the case for the Fed to begin eyeing a shift to the sidelines with a pause in its rate-hike campaign in the coming months.
After entering the last few weekends with elevated uncertainty around potential bank failures and emergency responses, markets are finishing this week with a little less anxiety, as signs point to some stabilization.
After an initial surge in short-term loans from the Fed to banks in need of cash, that emergency lending has moderated materially over the last week, a sign that the liquidity stress across the banking system is easing.
The coast is not completely clear at this stage, as deposits are still migrating from smaller banks into larger banks and money market funds, with deposits seeking higher yields on cash.
That said, the pace of that shift in deposits has slowed, offering another signal of some stabilization in the system.
