Stocks opened higher Wednesday, as investors exhaled after the latest read on inflation failed to produce any worrisome surprises.
That enthusiasm faded somewhat as the trading day went on, with the S&P 500 closing 0.4 percent lower while the Dow shed 38 points.
Signs of lower inflation were welcome, but analysts said they would attribute Wednesday’s loss of momentum to the read-through that price pressures are moderating because of weaker demand amid a deceleration in the broader economy.
Interest rates responded by moving lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling back near 3.4 percent, while shorter-term rates fell more amid some relief on the Federal Reserve rate-hike outlook.
Elsewhere, global equities largely finished higher on the day, as did oil and gold prices.
The U.S. dollar was slightly weaker versus major currencies in response to the decline in domestic yields.
The headliner for the week was the release of the March consumer price index data, with Wednesday’s report showing that inflation continues to trend in the right direction (lower).
Headline CPI rose 0.1 percent versus the prior month, slightly cooler than the 0.2 percent consensus expectation and down markedly from February’s 0.4 percent rate.
The important core CPI (excluding food and energy) measure came in at 0.4 percent month-over-month, down from 0.5 percent in February, confirming that the downward trend in consumer prices remains generally intact.
Notable components of this report included an encouraging moderation in shelter and services prices, two key areas in which inflation has remained relatively sticky in recent months.
New car prices were a standout on the upside, rising versus the prior month, which analysts said they think likely reflects some ongoing pent-up demand given supply constraints for autos during the past year.
Overall, the annualized rate of core inflation, at 5.6 percent, remains too high for comfort.
However, the trend remains pointed in the right direction, and this was a reasonably positive report for both consumers and financial markets, as we believe persistent moderation in inflation is a necessary component of an eventual sustained recovery in stocks.
With the March CPI report now in the books, the market’s sights now turn toward the Fed’s next rate announcement in May.
Improvement on key inflation measures within the housing and services sectors, along with the lingering symptoms of the banking-sector turmoil, should provide the Fed with the flexibility to continuing eyeing an end to its rate-hiking cycle.
At the same time, a 5 percent-plus inflation rate is a signal that the Fed’s job is not done.
The upshot: Analysts suspect one more quarter-point rate hike from the Fed in May is still on the table as a way for the Fed to demonstrate its commitment to bringing inflation back down toward its 2 percent target.
That said, it’s clear to us that the Fed is closer to moving to the sidelines, which should help ease some of the concerns over the Fed toppling the economy into a more severe or prolonged downturn.
