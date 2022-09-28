After moving sharply higher in early trading, equities lost their momentum as the day went on, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing slightly lower on Tuesday.
There were no major headlines behind the move. Instead, we think this reflects the current phase in which investors are attempting to digest a balance between ongoing positives in the economy and the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement around further sizable rate hikes.
Though the major averages failed to hold on to early gains, small-cap stocks finished higher, alongside outperformance from the consumer discretionary, technology and energy sectors, signaling a more optimistic cyclical undertone within today’s move.
It’s too early to declare that the latest bout of volatility has fully run its course, but we think Tuesday’s move showed some signs of stabilization after the stock market’s multi-day slide, suggesting the revised expectations for more aggressive Fed tightening this year have been more fully priced into stocks and bonds.
Short-term rates were little changed today, with 2-year yields holding near 4.3 percent.
With 2-year yields surging recently to reflect a tighter policy stance from the Fed, the pause today reflects ongoing adjustments to expectations for upcoming Fed rate hikes.
At the same time, the yield curve steepened today, as 10-year Treasury yields moved up again, which is consistent with better sentiment around the economic outlook. Yields have risen to the highest levels in more than a decade following the Fed’s commentary on its plan to keep rates higher for longer amid its battle with inflation.
Incoming inflation data will serve as the primary guide for interest rate moves in the coming months, but we believe the recent jump in rates largely reflects much, if not all, of the policy rate hikes the Fed will pursue over the balance of the year.
So while the bond market has suffered this year under the weight of rising rates, we believe the bulk of the move higher is behind us. Historically, when interest rates peak, bonds have delivered healthy returns over the following year.
While recession risks have risen appreciably on the back of the Fed’s more restrictive approach, data out today offered evidence that the economy is showing some resiliency.
The Consumer Confidence Index rose in its September reading, driven by improvement in views of the labor market and lower gasoline prices.
August durable goods orders, excluding defense and aircraft orders, rose by a very strong 1.3 percent versus the prior month, indicating that business investment in equipment continues to hold up despite monetary-policy headwinds.
Though aggregate demand is slowing, it’s coming down from elevated levels, meaning businesses are still seeing opportunities to invest for a broader economic expansion. It’s likely that durable goods orders will slow from August’s lofty growth as broader conditions continue to weaken. But with sentiment currently quite pessimistic, we think this latest read on business investment is an encouraging sign that the economy is not destined for a deep or prolonged recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.