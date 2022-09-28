After moving sharply higher in early trading, equities lost their momentum as the day went on, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing slightly lower on Tuesday. 

There were no major headlines behind the move. Instead, we think this reflects the current phase in which investors are attempting to digest a balance between ongoing positives in the economy and the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement around further sizable rate hikes. 

