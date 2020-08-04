U.S. equities ended the day higher Monday, led by technology and health care sectors.
Factories increased production in July globally, but export orders were still weak.
Marathon Petroleum announced the sale of Speedway for $21 billion in cash to 7-eleven.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 912,363,651.
Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $6.30 to $1,992.20 and crude oil rose $.51 to $40.78 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is changing higher at 1.23 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .56 percent.
