U.S. equities ended the day lower, led by declines in the consumer discretionary and communication services sectors.
In economic news, President Trump announced that he will pause the negotiation for another coronavirus relief package.
Fed Chairman Powell warned of a weak recovery without sufficient government aid.
Treasury yields were mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 376 points, or 1.3 percent to 27,773.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,052,966,729.
Gold fell $29.90 to $1,890.20.
Crude oil rose $.93 to $40.15 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.54 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .75 percent.
