Stocks largely fell today amid rising concern of an economic slowdown caused by the delta variant.
Shares in economically sensitive stocks led the losses. Ten-year yields were flat, hovering around 1.17 percent far lower than the 1.7 percent reached earlier this year.
Private payrolls fell far short of expectations in a sign that the companies are still finding it difficult to attract talent.
Oil, in a sizable move lower, fell below $70 per barrel as markets price in weaker-than-expected demand.
The dollar is mixed against a basket of currencies, while European and Asian equity markets are trading to the upside.
According to the ADP, private company payrolls grew by 330,000 in July well short of the 653,000 expected, and a deceleration from the 680,000 added in June. Leisure and hospitality continue to lead the gains in hiring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and travel rebounds.
Goods producing businesses added just 12,000 jobs as supply-chain bottlenecks and hiring challenges continue.
We think the labor market will continue to improve through the fall season, but gains are likely to be uneven, with the delta variant likely to disrupt service based and leisure industries. The labor market is a key pillar to economic growth, and the Federal Reserve is watching employment gains closely as part of its monetary policy framework.
Falling oil prices and bond yields are a sign that investor concerns around an economic slowdown are rising. So far, strong consumer spending has propelled the economy back to its pre-pandemic level in real terms as consumers draw down on excess savings.
However, a sluggish labor market could be a drag on the economy and contribute to a persistence in goods shortages, which in turn is likely to keep price increases high.
In our view, the labor market will continue to recover, with gains accelerating through the fall season, while inflation will come down from elevated levels but settle at a higher-than-average rate.
