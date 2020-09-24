U.S. equities ended lower Wednesday, erasing Tuesday’s gains.
All sectors were down, with energy seeing the greatest decline and health care holding up best.
Political uncertainty and fears of a COVID-19 resurgence are likely contributors to the decline.
Measures of new business growth accelerated in September, indicating the strongest growth in 18 months.
Johnson & Johnson has entered the final stage of testing for its experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Treasury yields remained mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $43.50 to $1,864.10, and crude oil prices fell 23 cents to $39.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.42 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.67 percent.
