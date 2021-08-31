Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named National Alliance on Mental Illness – NAMI Chaffee County as its Business of the Month for August.
A press release stated the organization earned the award because of the understanding it offers to anyone concerned about mental illness and treatment of mental illness.
NAMI provides information for the consumer, family members and friends and relatives of those dealing with day-to-day issues of living with a mental illness.
The mission of NAMI Chaffee County is to build a community of recovery and hope by educating, supporting and advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness.
The organization works to advocate at the county, state and national levels for nondiscriminatory access to quality healthcare, housing, education and employment for people with mental illness.
For more information about NAMI Chaffee County and its services visit https://namichaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.