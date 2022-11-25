Osaké Steak and Sushi Bar opens on First Street

Kirk and Paula Coult, owners of new Salida restaurant Osaké Steak and Sushi Bar, present chicken pad thai and their Jimi Hendrix rolls, one of their favorite dishes.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Osaké Steak and Sushi Bar opened Oct. 17 at 137 E. First St., former location of Shallots and First Street Café.  

With sushi, steak and numerous vegetarian options, the restaurant fills a niche in Salida, married owners Kirk and Paula Coult said. 

