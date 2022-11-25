Osaké Steak and Sushi Bar opens on First Street

Osaké Steak and Sushi Bar opened Oct. 17 at 137 E. First St., former location of Shallots and First Street Café.
With sushi, steak and numerous vegetarian options, the restaurant fills a niche in Salida, married owners Kirk and Paula Coult said.
It took the couple four months to open their location in Salida, which wasn’t easy in the wake of the pandemic, “but the benefits have so far outweighed the costs,” Kirk Coult said.
Kirk is originally from Tustin, California, and Paula is from Bangkok, Thailand. The couple came to Salida two years ago. They came across Salida because some of their friends from Aspen and Breckenridge had moved here, and when visiting they fell in love with the area. “We realized we could add to the culinary dynamic,” Kirk said.
The building previously housed Shallots and before that the First Street Café for many years. The Coults said they have aimed to preserve the history of the building while still adding their own touch.
As of now, the restaurant employs 22 staff members, and the Coults said they are currently hiring.
Kirk said he is better at the socialization aspect than cooking, which he leaves to his wife, head chef and creator of the restaurant’s recipes.
Learning to cook from her family and from working in hotel restaurants, Paula has now owned and operated restaurants for 32 years, her first being in Sydney, Australia, called Rabieng Thai. Since then, she has started 20 different restaurants from the ground up.
Kirk, on the other hand, was involved in the real estate aspect of restaurants for 20 years, which is how he met her.
Paula said her favorite part of her work is creation of the foods. Every season and location is different, she said, and with time, foods are improved and adapted. “I like the challenge,” she said.
More than 50 percent of Osaké’s menu is vegetarian, and it also has vegan and gluten-free options. Both owners said one of their favorite dishes is the Jimi Hendrix sushi roll. All of their sushi dishes are named after rock ’n’ roll bands, due to Kirk’s love of the genre and their desire to give their restaurants a fun energy. Kirk additionally likes their ribeye steak, and Paula likes the teriyaki salmon.
The Coults said they want to continue expanding and building their team, and they enjoy being part of the Salida community.
