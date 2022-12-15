The Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points (0.5 percent) rate hike Wednesday, as largely expected by markets.
The FOMC also released an updated set of economic projections and “dot plot,” which outlined the committee’s views on where the fed funds rate may head in 2023 and 2024.
Notably, the Fed projections indicate a peak fed funds rate of 5.1 percent in 2023, somewhat above the market expectation heading into the meeting of a 4.75 percent - 5.0 percent peak rate.
The Fed projection also show economic growth slowing to 0.5 percent in 2023 (down from 1.2 percent in its September meeting), and core inflation moderating to 3.5 percent in 2023 (up from the 3.1 percent projection in September).
Markets generally viewed the Fed projections as incrementally more hawkish, and Edward Jones analysts said they saw modest weakening into market close on Wednesday afternoon.
Equity markets closed down about -0.5 percent, while bond yields also softened somewhat.
The U.S. dollar also softened, with the DXY dollar index down about -0.3 percent.
Bonds and the dollar seemed to act as safe haven plays during this uncertainty, analysts wrote.
During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemed to indicate that their team would need to see more evidence before declaring victory on inflation.
He noted that while the last two CPI inflation reports were “a welcome reduction,” it would nonetheless “take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.”
He highlighted that while the pace of rate hikes may continue to moderate, it was too soon to consider the notion of rate cuts.
The Fed’s projections themselves show no rate cuts until 2024.
In addition, Powell outlined that while goods inflation and even housing inflation seemed to be moderating, it was other parts of core services inflation that remain sticky, driven largely by the tight labor market.
Overall, while the fed funds rate will likely increase to the 5.0 percent range, analysts said they believe that the Fed may signal rate cuts in the back half of 2023 as the economy cools and inflation continues to moderate.
Analysts believe that the Fed’s tightening campaign, raising rates by nearly 500 basis points in less than a year, will have a lag impact on the economy, and may trigger a shallow recession in the first half of 2023.
However, markets have historically been forward-looking, and given the well-known recession risks next year, analysts think markets can start to look towards a recovery phase, even as economic and earnings growth softens.
Historically, the equity market can recover three to six months ahead of the end of a recessionary period.
Thus, analysts believe that any forthcoming market volatility could be an opportunity to position portfolios for potentially the more gradual U-shaped rebound in the year ahead.
