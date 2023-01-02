Equities closed notably higher on Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday’s weakness.
There were no major headlines at play, leaving markets to focus on the state of the economy heading into 2023, with recession concerns remaining the prominent theme as investors evaluate the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest-rate moves.
Government bond yields were modestly lower Thursday, but 10-year benchmark rates have moved higher in recent weeks as markets have reflected the prospects of further restrictive policy actions to fight sticky inflation.
The dip in rates drove stronger gains for the Nasdaq index and the technology sector while small caps also led Thursday, signaling a more optimistic tone within the move.
The latest weekly read on employment conditions showed that U.S. initial jobless claims rose slightly to 225,000, up 9,000 from the previous week.
While claims have trended higher since September, they remain fairly low by historical standards, reflecting ongoing resiliency in the jobs market.
The official monthly employment reports for Canada and the U.S. are due out next Friday, which Edward Jones analysts said they expect to reflect a labor market that is still healthy enough to support consumer spending, but is beginning to show the wear and tear of restrictive central-bank policy actions.
Analysts think job growth will slow in 2023, with the unemployment rate turning moderately higher.
Fortunately, the healthy starting point for employment conditions will, according to analysts, soften the slowdown in the economy that is likely to transpire as the lagged effects of this year’s rate hikes weigh on gross domestic product.
All eyes will remain squarely focused on Fed policy in the months ahead, as central banks attempt to quell inflation without doing too much damage to the health of the economy.
Analysts think we’re approaching the point at which the Bank of Canada and U.S. Fed can consider pausing rate hikes, with analysts expecting the Fed may rase rates by another 50 basis points (0.5 percent) or so early in 2023.
The market’s focus will then shift to how long the Fed will keep rates steady and the impact that will have on economic growth in the coming year.
This will, according to analysts, instigate bouts of market volatility as the pendulum swings between the pessimism of central banks overtightening and the optimism of a new phase in which the Fed is no longer raising rates.
While analysts think investors can expect more markets swings ahead, they also expect better stock and bond returns to take shape in 2023, supporting the case for opportunistic year-end rebalancing and dollar-cost-averaging strategies to take advantage of market fluctuations.
