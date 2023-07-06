Chamber corner – Nature's Medicine

Nature’s Medicine recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nature’s Medicine was the first recreational dispensary in Chaffee County, and its management said that since 2009 they proudly serve the community by supporting local cultivations, feeding community programs and providing customers with convenient access to a wide range of high-quality, locally sourced cannabis products.
Nature’s Medicine supports the local economy and community as the only dispensary to offer products grown by Chaffee County cultivations. Currently, they partner with three local cultivations, Antero Sciences, Vision Quest Cannabis and 12 Peaks Farms.
Nature’s Medicine’s support of local cultivations also gives back to the community through a Chaffee County excise tax program that grants funds to local organizations dedicated to various essential causes. These include workforce and family housing, youth organizations, human services, physical and mental health services and enforcement of drug laws.
“Salida is a beautiful place where the community is more like family,” said KarenDrawdy, general manager at Nature’s Medicine. “Not only do we get to do what we love, but we get to support local growers and community organizations at the same time. It’s inspiring to see what can be done within a single community because of a simple plant.”
For more information visitwww.naturesmedicinecolorado.com, call 719-539-3207 or stop by their location at 7595 U.S. 50, Unit B.
