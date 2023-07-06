Chamber corner – Nature's Medicine

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcome Nature's Medicine to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left are Brittany Collins, Alyssa Hallett, Karen Drawdy, Maddie Thomas, Shelby Bost, Jennifer Schaefer-Malenfant, Willow the dog, Sam Hagopian, Georgie Craig, Jamie Lundy, Andy Trever and Daryn Ridenour.