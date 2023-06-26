Worries that lingering inflation pressures might force central banks to keep tightening continued to drive investor caution today, though markets finished off their lows.
The S&P 500 posted a weekly loss after five straight weeks of gains, while global stocks logged their biggest weekly decline in more than three months. Two recent headwinds are weaker European activity data that was released overnight and some disappointment over the size of this week's Chinese rate cuts.
Oil prices were lower for the day and down almost 5 percent for the week.
Elsewhere, government bonds and the U.S. dollar rose, both consistent with the cautious tone in equity markets with defensive sectors outperforming.
Yesterday the Bank of England surprised with a larger 0.5 percent rate hike in response to a hotter inflation reading and elevated wage growth. Adding to fears of higher-for-longer central bank policies, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his semiannual appearance on Capitol Hill Chair affirmed that more interest rates are likely ahead until additional progress is made on inflation.
In our view central banks will keep their policy restrictive this year to push inflation down to target by forcing some type of landing, or a slowdown in the economy. However, we continue to think that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening campaign. The weaker growth that we anticipate down the road and further improvement on inflation will likely pave the way for the Fed to move to the sidelines, possibly after one more rate hike next month.
While the market weakness during this holiday-shortened week might feel abrupt and uncomfortable, it should be interpreted as a payback for this quarter's strong market rally.
Earlier this week, volatility as proxied by the VIX index declined to a new three-year low, while the S&P 500 had rallied almost 8 percent over the past three months and 15 percent year-to-date.
Markets are unlikely to ignore a potential slowdown in growth as the lagged impact of the Fed's rate hikes filter through the economy. Yet, last year's decline likely discounted a soft patch ahead.
We would view any renewed phase of volatility in equities as an opportunity to position for a more sustainable rebound that is likely to have broader shoulders (with more stocks and sectors participating in the upside) than what we have currently seen.
