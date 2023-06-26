Worries that lingering inflation pressures might force central banks to keep tightening continued to drive investor caution today, though markets finished off their lows. 

The S&P 500 posted a weekly loss after five straight weeks of gains, while global stocks logged their biggest weekly decline in more than three months. Two recent headwinds are weaker European activity data that was released overnight and some disappointment over the size of this week's Chinese rate cuts. 

