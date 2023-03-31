Equities add to this week’s gains

Stocks closed higher Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s rally, as markets continue to find some relief in the fact that the banking crisis has not accelerated after the initial bank failures in mid-March. 

Longer-term rates were little changed, while two-year Treasury yields ticked higher, having moved back above 4 percent after dropping below 3.6 percent last week. 

