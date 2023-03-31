Equities add to this week’s gains

Stocks closed higher Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s rally, as markets continue to find some relief in the fact that the banking crisis has not accelerated after the initial bank failures in mid-March.
Longer-term rates were little changed, while two-year Treasury yields ticked higher, having moved back above 4 percent after dropping below 3.6 percent last week.
The real estate, technology and consumer discretionary sectors outperformed Thursday, reflecting a more upbeat cyclical undertone to the day’s move in equities.
The Nasdaq was higher, rallying nearly 10 percent during the last three weeks, as technology stocks have benefited from the pullback in interest rates.
Although initial jobless claims ticked up slightly to 198,000 for the week, claims remain low, with this latest reading marking the 10th week in the last 11 that came in below the 200,000 mark.
Continuing jobless claims didn’t move much versus the prior week but are running about 20 percent above the trend from six months ago.
Together, these latest readings tell two things: 1) Ongoing low initial claims reflect ongoing strength in employment conditions, as we’re not yet seeing a wave of new job losses; and 2) the rise in continuing claims during the last several months signals that it may be getting slightly tougher to find a new job.
This is consistent with the view that employers are seeing sufficient demand that warrants holding onto existing workers, while at the same time pulling back on the rate of new hires amid a weaker economic outlook.
All told, Edward Jones analysts said they think the labor market remains the brightest spot in the economic landscape and should provide support to consumer spending that will soften the pace and length of an approaching slowdown in economic activity.
The most acute fears over a potential growing wave of bank failures have subsided somewhat this week, providing some space for the outlook for interest rates and the economy to move back into the spotlight.
Policy responses from the FDIC, Treasury and Federal Reserve have helped restore some confidence, while lawmakers are considering additional proposals to reinforce stability.
Reports on Thursday indicate that one such proposal could be new requirements for smaller banks that could include higher capital and cash levels, as well as regular stress tests, in an attempt to limit future challenges similar to those experienced in the SVB and Signature Bank failures.
More broadly, analysts maintain their view that while they probably haven’t seen the end of the banking-system anxiety, they don’t believe the outcome will be similar to the financial crisis experience of 2008.
Analysts suspect the most impactful fallout from this situation will be tighter lending standards and slower loan growth from small and midsized banks that will likely add to the economic slowdown that they expect this year.
