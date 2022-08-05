The Standard & Poor’s 500 moved modestly lower Monday, while the Nasdaq closed higher after rebounding nearly 15 percent this quarter already.
This comes as oil prices continue to head lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil moving below $90 for the first time since the Ukraine crisis began.
Yields moved lower once again as well, with the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down to 2.66 percent levels.
The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year and two-year yields, remained inverted at about -36 basis points (-0.36 percent), close to the lows of this year.
An inverted yield curve can be a leading signal for recessionary conditions ahead, although there is usually a lead time of about six to 18 months before an economic downturn begins.
U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 260,000 Thursday, in line with expectations and above last week’s 254,000 reading.
Jobless claims are now near the highest levels of the year, and more than 50 percent above the lows of the year set in March at 166,000.
This softening may be a leading indicator of potential weakening in the U.S. labor economy, which continues to see tight conditions and record low unemployment rates.
All eyes will be on today’s U.S. jobs report for July, where expectations call for an additional 250,000 jobs to be added and the unemployment rate to remain at 3.6 percent.
Wage growth is expected to tick lower to 4.9 percent year-over-year in today’s report, below last month’s 5.1 percent figure, supporting the notion of moderating inflationary pressures.
Edward Jones analysts said the U.S. labor market started from a position of strength, and while we may see some softening ahead, the initial robustness will provide some cushion against higher rates and a weaker economic backdrop.
The markets are now well into the second-quarter corporate earnings season, with about 82 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported revenues and earnings already.
Among these, nearly 75 percent have reported an upside surprise to earnings growth this past quarter, perhaps supporting the ongoing equity rally seen during the past several weeks.
Nonetheless, in analysts’ view, the second-quarter earnings reports had not yet captured the full extent of Federal Reserve and central-bank rate hikes, nor taken into account the Fed’s quantitative-tightening program, which may remove excess liquidity from the system.
Analysts said they would continue to expect earnings expectations to be revised downward, particularly for 2023 estimates.
We have already started to see this, with forecasts for 2023 earnings growth now calling for 8.23 percent year-over-year, down from 10.6 percent just at the end of March.
While markets may remain volatile as earnings and economic data continue to be revised lower, analysts expect this to be part of a longer U-shaped bottoming process for equity markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.