The Standard & Poor’s 500 moved modestly lower Monday, while the Nasdaq closed higher after rebounding nearly 15 percent this quarter already.

This comes as oil prices continue to head lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil moving below $90 for the first time since the Ukraine crisis began. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.