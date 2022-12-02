Stocks seesawed between gains and losses Thursday, finally closing with major indexes mixed, as investors look toward today’s jobs data after initial claims data came in under expectations.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell removed a big overhang by announcing smaller rate increases could start in December.
With value outperforming growth this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved out of bear market territory, well above lows reached earlier this year.
An inflation report released Thursday showed inflation softer than expected, a sign price growth continues to slow, but the level is still above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
European and Asian shares were also up on the back of a U.S. rally.
Treasuries rallied as fixed income investors price-in a lower terminal rate.
The price of oil is up in recent days after OPEC+ announced a sizeable output cut to address falling demand in Asia.
The core personal consumption expenditures index, a measure of inflation, was up 0.2 percent in October and 5 percent from a year ago.
Although still at elevated levels, the inflation index came in lower than many had estimated.
The PCE rose 0.5 percent in September, indicating that the trend in inflation is still lower as supply chains ease and consumer spending shifts.
Including volatile food and energy, the PCE was up 0.3 percent month-over-month and 6 percent from a year ago.
The Federal Reserve has been aggressive this year in raising rates to combat inflation.
Inflation is well below its peak reached earlier in the year, but it’s still too high for the Fed to meaningfully pivot away from restrictive territory.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect inflation to move toward 3 percent next year, a level much closer to the Fed’s long-term target of 2 percent.
The big question this year has been when the labor market might start to show some signs of weakening as monetary policy tightens.
However, the job market continues to be a bright spot in the economy, with strong labor competition putting upward pressure on wages.
Although companies have gone through rounds of layoffs, especially in the tech sector, initial jobless claims have remained historically low, coming in at 225,000 in the latest reading, below an expected 235,000.
Wages have also seen strong growth, adding to inflationary pressures.
The Fed has argued the economy can handle higher rates without being pushed into a recession, and Fed officials have pointed to the labor market as an example.
However, estimates still show economists expecting an upward move in unemployment in 2024 as tightening takes full effect and economic growth slows.
Higher unemployment levels have typically been associated with lower inflationary pressures.
