For everybody, 2020 has been a year like no other, and the same can be said for the real estate market, locally and nationally.
Thanks to the National Association of Realtors, here’s a look at some of the trends that have shaped this year, and a look ahead to what might happen in the next.
Despite an economy that showed significant contraction in 2020, the real estate market has largely remained immune.
Low interest rates are in part responsible. More than fifty percent of all new mortgages in 2020 were no-cash-out refinances, as homeowners looked to lower their exposure through taking advantage of record low interest rates.
The ability to lower monthly repayments has also had an effect on foreclosures.
While the foreclosure inventory rate – the overall share of mortgages in some stage of foreclosure – sits at 6.3 percent nationally, up from 3.8 percent last year, actual foreclosures are at their lowest rate since January 1999.
The CARES Act currently in effect places a moratorium on foreclosures through to the end of January 2021, so this percentage may begin to creep up.
Meanwhile, national home values appreciated at the fastest rate since 2014, up 15.5 percent over last year.
Typically, real estate values decline during times of economic contraction, but to date this has not been the case.
Higher loan limits put in place by Fannie, Freddie and the Federal Housing Authority have helped buyers keep pace with the market.
The limits were raised in response to increasing house prices, which has had the effect of taking away some of the advantage of low interest rates.
The rental market in metro areas is seeing higher demand for shorter term leases – 6 month as opposed to 12 to 24 months.
This not only gives renters greater flexibility and mobility to leave urban areas during the pandemic, and a reflection of uncertainty in the job market. This has also had the effect of softening rental rates in metro areas.
Looking ahead to 2021, most economists predict real estate values will continue to climb, but not at the rate the 2020 witnessed.
Low inventory will see a continuation of the seller’s market conditions, but this is expected to soften as more new homes become available later in the year.
Areas expected to see the most increases are tech hubs and smaller urban areas with greater affordability than the larger metro markets.
That being said, the continuing unknowns surrounding the pandemic and the possibility of a double-dip recession are wild cards that could yet provide further surprises.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.