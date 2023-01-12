Equities finished higher on Wednesday, continuing their solid performance to start the year, with the S&P 500 up 3 percent in the first seven trading days of 2023.
Bonds gained as well, pushing rates lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving below 3.6 percent.
Global markets were also higher, led by gains in Japanese and European stocks.
The real estate, consumer discretionary and materials sectors led on Wednesday, consistent with the more upbeat tone recently.
That said, the broader market mood will likely be set on Thursday with the release of the latest CPI inflation report, Edward Jones analysts wrote.
Markets are markedly higher since last week’s employment report which showed that the wage growth is moderating, supporting an outlook for easing inflation pressures.
This ups the stakes for Thursday’s consumer price index report, as recent market gains reflect a declining inflation outlook.
Consensus expectations are for core CPI (excluding food and energy prices) to move down to a year-over-year change of 5.7 percent from 6.0 percent in the prior month.
While still high, the downward trend has been notable, and analysts said they expect consumer prices to continue their path of moderation as we move through the year.
While this is a welcome and necessary trend for financial markets, we doubt this patch will be perfectly smooth, with any disappointments relative to expectations likely to be met with additional short-term market volatility.
Looking more broadly, however, easing inflation this year will, according to analysts allow the Fed to reduce the size of its rate hikes and then move to the sideline in the first half of this year.
While slowing economic activity will become the primary focus, analysts think less restrictive Fed policy will offer a key element of support to sa longer term market rebound.
The market’s focus remains on inflation, the Fed’s upcoming rate moves to address that inflation, and the impact that all of this will ultimately have on the economy.
An important character in that story will be corporate earnings, with the path for profits likely to play a key role in shaping the performance of equity markets in 2023.
Fourth-quarter results will start at the end of the week with announcements from the big banks.
Overall, consensus expectations are calling for modest earnings growth in 2023.
Analysts expect evidence of economic weakness will emerge, which will likely require some downward revision to earnings estimates; however, they said they don’t think corporate profits have to fall sharply against this backdrop of a slowing economy.
Signs of corporate earnings resiliency would, according to analysts, be a key pillar of support to equity markets ahead.
