Market report

Equities finished higher on Wednesday, continuing their solid performance to start the year, with the S&P 500 up 3 percent in the first seven trading days of 2023.

Bonds gained as well, pushing rates lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving below 3.6 percent.

