Equities spent most of the day firmly higher before losing some steam to finish in slightly positive territory on Monday.
It was a quiet day from a headline and data perspective, but the attention centered largely on news out of China, which included improving COVID-19 trends and relaxed restrictions in Beijing, optimism related to easing technology regulations and chatter around possible tariff relief from U.S. policymakers on Chinese imports to help address domestic inflation pressures.
Crude oil prices finished slightly lower on the day but are within sight of the $120 per barrel level for the first time since March.
Sector leadership reflected little conviction in Monday’s moves, with materials, consumer discretionary and utilities outperforming.
Edward Jones analysts said they wouldn’t be surprised to see markets bounce around over the course of this week as investors await the release of Friday’s inflation report.
Rates were higher on Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving back above the 3 percent level.
Rates have pulled back from May highs when 10-year yields topped 3.2 percent but have risen so far in June, as ongoing inflation worries continue to exert upward pressure.
The May reading on consumer prices will be released Friday, with expectations for a slight moderation from April’s levels.
Analysts said they think core inflation has peaked and will trend gradually lower as the year progresses, but the pace of that moderation will determine how aggressive the Federal Reserve will need to be with further rate hikes.
This will be the primary driver of both stock and bond markets in the coming months.
After a persistent sell-off through April and May, stocks have rallied nearly 10 percent off their 2022 lows.
This highlights the importance of staying invested in challenging conditions, while also providing a reminder that despite growing concerns over inflation and recession, there is still reasonable fundamental support for the markets.
Last week’s employment report showed the labor market remains in solid shape, and corporate earnings are still expected to grow by better than 13 percent in the coming year.
Analysts said they think both of those conditions are susceptible to disappointments, given uncertainties around slowing economic momentum and rising input costs; however, a fair amount of bad news is already priced into the stock and bond markets and this stage.
Investors should expect volatility – both up and down – to continue, but a balance of headwinds and tailwinds supports a case for disciplined rebalancing and opportunistic buying as markets look to find some footing this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.