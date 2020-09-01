U.S. equities finished the day mixed as the tech-heavy NASDAQ rose while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes both declined.
Information-technology sector stocks led while energy stocks lagged.
Shares of Apple and electric-vehicle maker Tesla continued to rise on their first day of trading post stock-split.
Treasury prices did not move significantly for the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 224 points to 28,430.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,181,716,664.
Gold fell $8.20 to $1,964.30 and crude oil fell $.19 to $42.80 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.47 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .70 percent.
