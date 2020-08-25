Dr. Cole Wiedel joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) and will begin providing full-time urology services Tuesday at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion.
A Colorado native Wiedel earned his medical degree and completed his residency in urologic surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora.
His practice will include men’s health, treatment of prostate and bladder conditions, kidney stones, incontinence, urologic cancers, and pediatric urology.
Additionally, Dr. Wiedel will collaborate with HRRMC gynecologist Dr. Tiffany Rhodes to offer urogynecology services in the foreseeable future.
Urogynecology is a sub-specialty of gynecology, focused on treating pelvic floor disorders in women.
For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Wiedel, call the HRRMC Urology Clinic at 719-530-2000.
