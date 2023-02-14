Mexico Grill Tradicional opens on U.S. 50

Mexico Grill Tradicional, owned and operated by Azael Casillas opened at 509 E. U.S. 50 on Jan. 10.
The restaurant provides customers with the real flavor of what one would find in Mexico, Casillas said.
The inside of the establishment features decor similar to that of restaurants in Mexico. “I want to make customers feel like they are eating tacos in Mexico,” he said.
Originally of Juchitlan, Jalisco state in Mexico, Casillas has lived in Salida with his wife, Norma, for about three years. He first came to the area in 2008 when he attended Salida High School for a few months on a tourist visa.
After owning a taco establishment in Mexico for seven years, Casillas came to the States to live with his wife, who was from California. They moved to Salida for a better quality of life for their children, now a 6-year-old son and 1-year-old twin daughters, he said.
“I discovered I liked cooking when I was 11 years old,” Casillas said, learning both from his mother and from his first retail job in Mexico.
His favorite dish on Mexico Grill Tradicional’s menu, both to make and to eat, is their carnitas burritos. “You take a big flour tortilla, roll it up and you have everything in one burrito,” he said.
Casilla said he believes customers will have a really good meal for a really good price.
“As soon as people are happy with the end product, all those comments inspire me,” he said.
Currently business is slow, which he speculates is due to the season, but the business is growing and he thinks they will do better in summertime.
In the future Casilla hopes to expand into Buena Vista, and he is also trying to update the menu for summer and maybe add some seafood. “Come give us a try,” he said.
