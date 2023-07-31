Darby Design Studio joins chamber

Darby Design Studio recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Darby Design Studio is a full-service interior design company in the Gunnison Valley.
Owner Molly Darby said they simplify the interior design process by understanding the personalities of their clientele, knowing the importance of a Colorado lifestyle and providing accessibility to great products that accommodate every budget.
Interior design services include kitchen and bath design, cabinetry and hard surfaces including tile, hardwood and slab, color coordination, furniture and decor, staging and retail, both online and at the Gunnison location.
Darby has recently expanded services into Chaffee County, and she said she believes Darby Design Studio is an asset to homeowners in the new build or remodel process, as well as to those who need smaller items such as furniture and home goods.
For more information call 970-275-0427 or visit darbydesignstudio.com.
