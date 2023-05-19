After a solid gain Wednesday in which the major averages added more than 1 percent, stocks mounted a late-day rally Thursday to add to those gains, as investors digested the latest earnings announcements while keeping one eye on the unfolding debt-limit negotiations.
There were no official developments out of Washington on the debt-ceiling front, but reports indicate that negotiations are ongoing, which spurred a sliver of investor optimism with recent comments from the president and speaker of the House signaling some willingness to find a deal.
Hopes of progress on the debt limit outweighed comments from the Dallas Federal Reserve president, which suggested that it could be premature for the Fed to end its rate hikes.
Interest rates were higher on the day, while sector leaders and laggards were a mixture of defensives and cyclicals.
Initial jobless claims for the week came in slightly better than consensus expectations, with 242,000 new claims, representing a drop from the prior week.
On one hand, this signals the labor market is not exhibiting rapid signs of weakening, with initial claims still low by historical standards.
At the same time, this latest reading is up 25 percent from the low in January and up 7 percent over the average for 2023.
This is consistent with the view that some cracks in the tight labor market will emerge this year, Edward Jones analysts said, but they don’t anticipate a sharp spike in unemployment.
Also out on Thursday was the May reading for the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, which showed a meaningful improvement from April but still remains consistent with a contraction in overall activity.
Taken together, these latest reads on employment and manufacturing conditions do little to alter the broader narrative around the economy, which is experiencing weakness in capital investment and manufacturing, while simultaneously benefiting from resilient household spending supported by labor-market conditions.
Walmart was the latest bellwether to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, continuing this week’s string of announcements from the big retailers.
Revenue and earnings growth were both solid for the quarter, though the company did note that some softness in demand for discretionary items like clothing, electronics and home goods has emerged more recently.
This generally syncs up with the takeaways from quarterly announcements from Home Depot and Target earlier this week, painting the picture of a consumer who remains in fairly healthy shape but is beginning to show signs of pulling back on spending.
With unemployment low and wage growth still elevated, analysts said they think consumers are still in good shape, which should help soften the slowdown in the overall economy as we advance into the summer.
