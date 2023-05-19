Stock chart

After a solid gain Wednesday in which the major averages added more than 1 percent, stocks mounted a late-day rally Thursday to add to those gains, as investors digested the latest earnings announcements while keeping one eye on the unfolding debt-limit negotiations. 

There were no official developments out of Washington on the debt-ceiling front, but reports indicate that negotiations are ongoing, which spurred a sliver of investor optimism with recent comments from the president and speaker of the House signaling some willingness to find a deal. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.