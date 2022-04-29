Chamber corner – Aventa Credit Union

Aventa Credit Union recently opened the doors at its new location at 7480 U.S. 50 and joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commmerce.
The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Founded in 1937 as Pueblo City Employees Credit Union, Aventa Credit Union expanded its field of membership to serve the counties of Alamosa, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Saguache and Teller in 2017.
Aventa serves government employees, educators, city retirees, business owners and agricultural workers, and anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in these counties may become a member.
To learn more, visit www.aventa.com or call toll free 800-555-6665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.