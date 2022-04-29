Chamber corner – Aventa Credit Union

Aventa Credit Union is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a recent ribbon cutting. From left front are Sherry Turner, Ric Esgar, Angelica Mayo, Greg Mills, Norm Anderson, Michael Fansler, Tambra Stutes, Cathy Buckley and Karin Naccarato. Middle: Mark Moore, Sam Johnson, Jen Waller, Angelina Creger, Tina Mayne, Melissa Noble, Sandra Wells, Rachel Halteman,Diane Oldemeyer, and Richard Mancuso. Back: Anthony Garcia, Rob Simpson, Jean Collier, Joel Weston, Nathan Cape, Michael Varnum and Art Gentile.

 

 Courtesy photo

Aventa Credit Union recently opened the doors at its new location at 7480 U.S. 50 and joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commmerce.  

The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Founded in 1937 as Pueblo City Employees Credit Union, Aventa Credit Union expanded its field of membership to serve the counties of Alamosa, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Saguache and Teller in 2017. 

Aventa serves government employees, educators, city retirees, business owners and agricultural workers, and anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in these counties may become a member.

To learn more, visit www.aventa.com or call toll free 800-555-6665.

 

