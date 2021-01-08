Sweeties, Biker and the Baker move into new, larger location

Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and the Biker and the Baker both recently moved into a new downtown location in Salida at 129 W. Sackett Avenue.
Sarah Gartzman, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Rob, said the food quality is exactly the same, but everything else is “so much better.”
“It’s almost shocking at first; it’s a complete 180,” she said. “It’s been huge and we’ve been able to service the community quicker.”
Gartzman said they can do double the sandwiches now in the same amount of time as before.
She also said at heart they’re still old-fashioned bakery people, but wanted to make the restaurants a little more modern.
The new location is three stories. Sweeties is on the first floor, Biker and the Baker is on the second floor while the third floor has a rooftop patio and bar that is planned to open later. Each floor has its own full bar.
Gartzman said that Sweetie’s had grown out of its previous location on F Street years ago. It was on F Street for nine years while Biker and the Baker was at its spot on First Street for 3½ years.
For the last 1½ years, however, they’ve been working on the new locations. Gartzman said they don’t own the building, but were able to do a tenet finish and did all of the interior work.
They also disassembled the old stove at Sweetie’s that had been running there for almost 85 years and moved it to the new spot.
“I’m very attached to that oven; it’s my baby,” Gartzman said. “It works better than any oven I’ve ever seen.”
She said Sweeties is now about four times as big as it previously was.
Sweetie’s also added a few sandwiches to its menu.
The Biker and Baker, meanwhile, added a full brunch menu, coffee bar and breakfast pastries to its offerings.
The Biker and the Baker is now open from 8 a.m. – noon seven days a week for brunch. Gartzman said they also plan to expand their dinner menu. It’s currently open for dinner 4-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Sweetie’s has the same hours as before: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. seven days a week.
Gartzman added that the parking and the views are better in the new location.
“The views are pretty incredible on this corner and the parking is super accessible where it wasn’t before,” she said. “We’re excited to have a new place with a cool vibe and amazing atmosphere. I think we kept the historic charm, but it’s been updated.”
