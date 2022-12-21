Markets closed higher after opening lower after a surprise decision from the Bank of Japan.
Bond yields were little changed.
INternational markets were under pressure with Asian and European shares down considerably.
The Bank of Japan announced a surprise widening in the tolerances around the zero-bound for rates, sending the yen higher against the U.S. dollar.
There was no headline news today driving markets; rather, the market overhang is still whether the Fed will tip the economy into a recession or if they can thread the needle for a soft landing.
The Bank of Japan, or the BoJ, surprised the markets overnight by adjusting its yield-curve control program to allow 10-year yields to rise to around 0.5 percent from the previous 0.25 percent upper limit.
In simple terms, unlike other major developed central banks, the BoJ has had a 0 percent target on the 10-year Japanese government bond yields and only allowed them to move up so much before stepping in, which is a way to keep policy accommodative.
Now it moved that upper target higher, and as a result, Japan’s 10-year yield rose the most since 2003, putting some upward pressure on global and U.S. yields, and the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar and global equity markets pulled back some.
Analysts said they don’/t think that this decision marks the start of a tightening cycle by the Bank of Japan, but it was likely a necessary move to make the current yield-curve control policy more sustainable since there was a lot of pressure on the Japanese yen.
The BoJ announcement comes as analysts said they have been talking about hawkish comments from the Fed and other central banks that are pushing against investor expectations for rate cuts next year.
Even though inflation has started to roll over, and analysts think it will continue to do so in the quarters ahead, policymakers cannot declare victory yet because that would work counter to what they are trying to achieve.
Volatility is likely to stay elevated in the coming months as economic data potentially starts to underwhelm, reflecting the lagged impact of the Fed’s rate hikes.
However, analysts said they think that support is building around the mid-October lows.
“Why do we think that? Because, in our view, we are gradually turning the corner ont he two biggest headwinds for the markets, which are inflation and aggressive rate hikes,” Sloan Marshall, CFA, associate analyst for Edward Jones said.
